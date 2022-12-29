No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
Staff
The Canadian Press
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
The collision happened at about 10:30 a.m.
The truck burst into flames after the apparently head-on crash on tracks along the south side of the South Thompson River.
First responders say the train was not carrying any dangerous goods.
An emailed statement from CP says no one was hurt and there was no derailment when the train “contacted” the company's truck.
It says an investigation is underway.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.
(With files from CFJC, CHNL)
