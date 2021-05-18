iHeartRadio

No injuries as London firefighters extinguish south end barn fire

Barn fire on Colonel Talbot Road in London, Ont. on May 18, 2021. (Irma Huyden)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as London fire crews deal with a barn fire in the city's south end.

The fully-involved fire broke out in the area of Colonel Talbot Road and Pack Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was brought under control just before 2 p.m. but crews remain on scene, putting out hot spots. No one was hurt.

Northbound Colonel Talbot remains closed to traffic.

There's no word on a cause yet.

Incident update: fire is knocked down and crews are putting out hot spots. Northbound Colonial Talbot closed to traffic. No injuries reported working with @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/fwtJnN5ft7

— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 18, 2021