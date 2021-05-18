No injuries as London firefighters extinguish south end barn fire
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as London fire crews deal with a barn fire in the city's south end.
The fully-involved fire broke out in the area of Colonel Talbot Road and Pack Road on Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze was brought under control just before 2 p.m. but crews remain on scene, putting out hot spots. No one was hurt.
Northbound Colonel Talbot remains closed to traffic.
There's no word on a cause yet.
Incident update: fire is knocked down and crews are putting out hot spots. Northbound Colonial Talbot closed to traffic. No injuries reported working with @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/fwtJnN5ft7— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 18, 2021