No injuries as multiple buildings burn in Sudbury’s South End

Fire crews were able to extinguish a South End fire this week in a remote part of Greater Sudbury without any reports of injuries.

Firefighters from stations downtown, the South End and Minnow Lake, along with a tanker from Wahnapitae, responded to the active fire on Horseshoe Lake Road on Monday afternoon.

“On arrival, they found multiple buildings on fire including a garage, two trailers and a decommissioned barn,” the Sudbury Professional Firefighters said on its Facebook page.

“Fire was quickly spreading towards the owner’s house as well as the tree line. Fortunately, Engine 1 crews initiated a quick fire attack containing the fire.”

Because the fire was outside the area with fire hydrants, crews had to draw water from the tanker.

“In areas outside of municipal hydrant coverage, shuttling water from the nearest available source is the current best practices to provide water to put out the fire,” the firefighters said.