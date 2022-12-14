No injuries at New Sudbury residential fire Wednesday
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Molly Frommer
Fire crews in Sudbury were called to a house fire on Madeleine Avenue in the New Sudbury area around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News one person was in the home at the time of the fire and that individual got out safely with no injuries. He said no foul play is suspected at this time but the cause is still under investigation. “One of the passersby stopped and banged on the door of the residence and alerted fire services to the incident,” Oshell said. “Our crews arrived here from New Sudbury, Minnow Lake and downtown … We were able to get the fire quickly under control and contained. There is significant smoke damage and fire damage into the roof area that we are currently managing at this time.” Oshell the damage is at least $150,000. This is a developing story and CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
-
Male hides in washroom until Guelph business closesGuelph police are investigating after a male hid inside a businesses until it was closed then wandered around the store.
-
London, Ont.’s Maggie Mac Neil takes gold at FINA World Swimming ChampionshipsLocal Olympian Maggie Mac Neil won another world championship title in Australia on Wednesday — but it took a little while for the 22-year-old Londoner to realize it.
-
Sudbury council delays decision of fire hall consolidationAt Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
-
Fine structure for snow removal 'unreasonable:' Landlords AssociationThe Saskatchewan Landlords Associations (SKLA) is calling the City of Regina’s fine structure for its snow removal bylaw “unreasonable” in certain situations.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city managerA judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Here are some of the most expensive homes for sale in and around Waterloo regionReal estate prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic but have since started to cool down in Waterloo region as interest rates climb and buyers sit on the sidelines plotting their next move.
-
RCMP officer fires shot during Alberta arrest; ASIRT investigatingAlberta's police watchdog has a new case after a Mountie fired a gun during a Tuesday afternoon arrest in Saddle Lake, Alta.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder in Tofino, B.C.A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Tofino, B.C.
-
BC Lions sign co-general managers Campbell, McEvoy to extensionsSplitting general manager duties might be an unusual practice among CFL clubs, but the BC Lions have found a way to make it work.