No injuries following early morning fire in Innisfil

No injuries were reported following an early morning fire in Innisfil Sunday.

According to Innisfil Fire crews, calls of concern first came in around 5:25 a.m. Officials were called to a home on Saint Paul Road, where they found a garage fire. It eventually spread to the home.

Fire crews tell CTV News the cause is not yet known.

Damage from the fire is estimated between $300,000 to $400,000.