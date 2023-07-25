No injuries following early morning Regina house fire

No one was injured in an early morning house fire on the 1500 block of Rae Street, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived and found fire coming from the basement, the tweet said.

The fire was brought under control quickly, Regina Fire said.

One person has been displaced as a result.

