No injuries following early morning Regina house fire
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
No one was injured in an early morning house fire on the 1500 block of Rae Street, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 Tuesday morning.
Firefighters arrived and found fire coming from the basement, the tweet said.
The fire was brought under control quickly, Regina Fire said.
One person has been displaced as a result.
Crews responded to a house fire 1500 Blk Rae St at 5:37am. Smoke from the home on arrival. Firefighters made entry and located a fire in the basement. Fire under control quickly. All searches completed and no injuries reported. One person displaced. Inspector is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/tZdHb5lsIK— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) July 25, 2023
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.