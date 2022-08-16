No injuries following gas leak at northeast London strip mall

Employees and residents living near a northeast London thrift store were told to evacuate Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., London Fire Department crews were called to the back of Talize Store at Huron and Highbury.

District Chief Jeff Collins says a two-inch gas line was accidentally severed by a forklift.

For nearly an hour, the gas vented into the air as fire crews waited for the arrival of Enbridge Gas.

Collins tells CTV London a risk was present. “We are prepared for a possible fireball explosion,” he said.

As a safety precaution, employees of the store and some nearby apartments and homes were evacuated.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the gas line was shut off and the all-clear was then given.