No injuries following house explosion and collapse near Wardsville

House explosion and collapse near Wardsville, Ont. on March 27, 2022. (@SWMFireDept/Twitter)

No one was hurt after a house explosion on Trillium Drive near Wardsville Sunday.

According to reports, a side of the house was blown out and then the roof collapsed around 7 a.m.

All occupants managed to get out safely.

An inspector from Southwest Middlesex Fire continues to investigate and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified in case the collapse was caused by another ignition source.

