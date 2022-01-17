iHeartRadio

No injuries following ice hut fire on Lake Nipissing

No injuries and no criminal charges are expected following an ice hut fire Sunday evening on Lake Nipissing. (Photo courtesy of Nikki Shannon)

No injuries and no criminal charges are expected following an ice hut fire Sunday evening on Lake Nipissing.

Nikki Shannon was in another hut when she came outside to sea the inferno. Shannon told CTV news she drove over to see what was going on, but didn't see anyone there.

The Ontario Provincial Police said debris from the fire will be removed Monday. 

12