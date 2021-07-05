No injuries following suspicious fire at vacant North Perth property

A residence and a barn on a vacant North Perth property were heavily damaged in a fire that OPP are calling suspicious.

The fire was first reported around 4 a.m. at a vacant property on Perth Line 88.

Police and fire crews closed the roads temporarily while the fire was battled, but roads have since reopened.

According to the OPP no one was injured in the fire and it is being treated as suspicious.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted.

There is no word on a damage estimate at this time.