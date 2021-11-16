No injuries in armed convenience store robbery in St. Thomas

Police in St. Thomas are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday morning.

According to police a male suspect entered the Circle K location at the corner of Fairview and Elm Streets around 3:30 a.m.

The man was armed with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect was wearing a mid-length black coast, jeans, black shoes, work gloves, and was carrying a duffel bag.

He was last seen on Taylor Street.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.