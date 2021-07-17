No injuries in brazen drive-by shooting in Surrey
Mounties in Surrey shut down an intersection in the city's Newton neighbourhood Saturday evening as officers investigated a drive-by shooting.
It happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of 128 Street and 60 Avenue where a red Dodge Caravan had stopped to take a left turn.
A white newer model Audi Q5 SUV drove by the minivan and fired several shots at the two people inside, according to Surrey RCMP.
Police say the gunman fled the scene and drove southbound on 128 Street towards 56 Avenue.
No bullets hit the people inside the Caravan, although one person suffered minor injuries from the glass breaking inside the vehicle, police say.
Video from the scene shows the red van with shattered rear windows and a bullet-sized hole in the windshield.
Authorities say they are waiting for the victims to cooperate and provide more information.
RCMP are asking anyone with dash cam footage or information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.
