No injuries in car fire in Augusta Township but driver's licence suspended
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a driver, accused of being impaired, crashed into a hydro pole in Augusta Township on Saturday, causing the car to burst into flames.
The driver is now facing a licence suspension and a Highway Traffic Act charge.
Police were called to a stretch of County Road 18 in Augusta Township at around 4 p.m. Saturday. The driver had hit the pole but both she and her passenger were able to get out of the car without injury. Photos of the crash shared by the OPP show a fire and a burned out vehicle in the aftermath.
Police said the driver, a woman from Lansdowne, Ont., was given a three-day licence suspension following a roadside breath test. She is also facing a charge of making an unsafe lane change.
Today just after 4pm, #GrenvilleOPP responded to a single vehicle collision into a hydro pole, County Rd 18, #AugustaTwp.
42 y/o female driver had alcohol in her system and after a roadside breath test was handed a #3DayLicenceSuspension.@DriveSober ^dh pic.twitter.com/Hrh4IGVF6m
