No injuries in collision involving school bus and car in Oro-Medonte

Two students were not injured Thursday morning when their school bus was involved in a collision in Oro-Medonte.

Officials say the crash involving a small bus and car happened near the intersection on Highway 12 and Town Line shortly after 7 a.m.

Crews briefly closed the highway both ways to clean up a small diesel leak from the bus.

Oro-Medonte Fire Chief Hugh Murray said the two students were put into another vehicle to keep warm.

It's not clear what caused the bus and passenger vehicle to collide.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

"This is a good time to remind motorists that buses are back on the roads," OPP tweeted. "Take a few extra minutes in the morning for the safety of our children."