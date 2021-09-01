iHeartRadio

No injuries in downtown blaze: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

The blaze at 95 Street and 106A Avenue was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021.

A downtown building that was the scene of a fire Wednesday morning was empty, officials say.

The blaze at 95 Street and 106A Avenue was reported around 6:30 a.m. Crews were on scene within two minutes.

At 8:30 a.m., the fire was under control but not out. Two crews were still on scene.

