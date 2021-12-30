iHeartRadio

No injuries in downtown Windsor apartment fire

Windsor fire crews respond to apartment fire in 300 block of Glengary Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Gary Archibald/CTV Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say careless disposal of smoking materials is to blame for a downtown apartment fire.

Crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene. 

Officials say there were no injuries as a result, and the estimated damage is $500.

