No injuries in explosion, fire at southeast Calgary distillery

Firefighters were called to a distillery in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after reports of an explosion and fire on the roof of the building.

Officials say crews were called to Alberta Distillers Limited around 1:20 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department says the incident began with an explosion above a brewing area at the facility.

A large grain vessel, which held a quantity of grain, was damaged in the ensuing fire.

"The explosion occurred in an area of the complex called the ‘dry house area’ or ‘brewing area’ in the ductwork located on the roof. Damage as a result of the explosion appears to be limited to a large vessel and ductwork on the roof," officials said in a release.

Officials say a steam fire suppression system at the business functioned properly and was able to contain the fire.

No one was injured in the incident and approximately 100 staff members were all able to get out of the building safely.

The CFD says one of the staff members was in the area of where the explosion occurred, but was not hurt.

A damage estimate is not known at this time.

A fire investigator is at the scene to determine a cause.

Anyone who has photos or video of this incident to share with the investigator can email them to piofire@calgary.ca.