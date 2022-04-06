No injuries in Heatherington high-rise fire

No one has been reported hurt after a fire in a high-rise apartment building on Heatherington Road in the Heron Gate area.

Firefighters were called to the building at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday. Black smoke and flames could be seen at the front of the building.

The fire was in a fourth-floor apartment and was quickly brought under control and firefighters began ventilating the smoke from the hallways and stairwells.

A window in the apartment above the fire broke due to the heat, but the fire was otherwise contained to the apartment on the fourth floor.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

The fire started in an apartment on the 4th floor. @OttFire Firefighters have quicky brought the fire under control. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/DMq1OP3V99