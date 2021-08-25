iHeartRadio

No injuries in Hwy. 7/8 crash in Kitchener

OPP cruiser

A two-vehicle collision closed part of Hwy. 7/8 for a short time on Wednesday evening.

The closure, on a section between Fischer-Hallman and Westmount Roads, was reported after 6 p.m., with police redirecting traffic off the highway.

By around 7:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

Ontario Provincial Police said no one was injured.

