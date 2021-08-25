No injuries in Hwy. 7/8 crash in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A two-vehicle collision closed part of Hwy. 7/8 for a short time on Wednesday evening.
The closure, on a section between Fischer-Hallman and Westmount Roads, was reported after 6 p.m., with police redirecting traffic off the highway.
By around 7:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
Ontario Provincial Police said no one was injured.
-
Mission to update homelessness data underway in Cochrane districtThe province-wide goal of ending homelessness by 2025 requires having the most current data possible on local homeless populations, says the coordinator of the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board's Wednesday point-in-time count.
-
Former London Knight hockey star and NHL player Brandon Prust in trouble over Twitter comment: 'Hope they force you into the sex trade'A former London Knight and one time NHL star has raised the ire of a London women’s agency, among others after a Twitter exchange in which he compared COVID-19 vaccination mandates to the sex trade, and insulted a female twitter user with what many deemed to be an inappropriate and sexist comment
-
17-year-old boy hospitalized after stabbing in Richmond HillA stabbing at a restaurant in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening left a 17-year-old boy seriously wounded, York Regional Police say.
-
'Significant' increase in vaccine registrations and bookings over past 2 days: provinceThe B.C. government says there has been a significant increase in vaccine registrations and bookings for first doses over the past two days, especially among those under age 40.
-
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin to sit out game against the U.S.Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin won't play Thursday against the United States at the world championship after blocking a shot with her chest in a previous game.
-
Temporary wage increase not sufficient, says Sault PSWA Sault Ste. Marie PSW says the temporary $3 wage increase extension to October for personal support workers isn't enough to help address long-term uncertainty in the field.
-
With last Canadian military flight expected to leave Kabul on Thursday, Afghans plead for helpThe Canadian military will end its mission at Kabul airport on Thursday, as Liberal cabinet minister Maryam Monsef sparked controversy by using the term 'brothers' to challenge the Taliban to protect those left behind.
-
Proposed changes to Winnipeg pet ownership bylaw ruffling feathers of pet ownersProposed changes to Winnipeg's responsible pet ownership bylaw is ruffling some feathers among pet owners who fear their furry, feathered or scaly pets could soon become illegal to own.
-
Get Your Shot: U of A offers prizes to vaccinated studentsStudents attending the upcoming fall semester at the University of Alberta are being rewarded for receiving their COVID-19 vaccination by being entered to win a variety of prizes.