No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.

Firefighters were called to the building on Dunning Road, just off of Magladry Road, at around 4:13 p.m. when 911 callers said a barn fire was out of control and threatening nearby structures.

The 100 x 40-foot barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. By 4:30, the west side of the barn had collapsed and other parts were at risk of collapsing, which was a hazard for firefighters.

With no hydrants in the area, firefighters brought in water from nearby ponds and other sources to help fight the fire.

The water also created a hazard. With cold temperatures, it was freezing on the ground. A salt truck was called in to help provide traction for firefighters and the water shuttles.

It took about two hours to get the fire under control, but operations continued well into the evening as crews made sure to extinguish hot spots and other risks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

