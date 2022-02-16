No injuries in Mechanicsville fire

No one has been reported hurt following a fire in a home in Mechanicsville Wednesday morning.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building on Hinchey Avenue, north of Scott Street, at 8:11 a.m. on reports of smoke and flames coming from the first floor.

Other buildings close to the one on fire had to be protected to prevent the flames from spreading. The fire was declared under control by 8:27 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed no one remained inside the building.

What caused the fire is under investigation.