No injuries in morning house fire, Regina Fire says

No one was injured in a house fire Wednesday morning, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Rae Street around 7:19 a.m.

The blaze was contained to the main floor of the house and was controlled quickly, according to Regina Fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

