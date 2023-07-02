iHeartRadio

No injuries in overnight house fire


Windsor fire truck on Friday, March 10, 2017. (CTV Windsor)

Two people have been displaced after an accidental overnight house fire in the city's east side. 

Windsor fire crews responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Langlois Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say there were no injuries as a result.

The cause of the fire is accidental, officials say damage is estimated at $80,000.  

