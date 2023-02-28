No injuries in school bus rollover north of Gatineau

No children were on board when a school bus rolled over and left the highway just north of Gatineau on Tuesday.

The rollover happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Route 105 in Chelsea, near Chemin Hendrick.

MRC des Collines police said there were no children on the bus and the driver was not injured, although paramedics examined her at the scene as a precaution.

One lane of the road was closed Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays in the area.

Police said the slippery road is to blame for the crash.