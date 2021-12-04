No injuries in single vehicle rollover in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) attended a single vehicle rollover at Circle Drive and Highway 11 Friday afternoon.

Fire crews who arrived at the scene determined there were no injuries, a SFD news release said.

The vehicle was stabilized for safety and the front windshield was removed by fire crews to get the driver safely out.

The accident was soon turned over to ambulance and police service’s as fire crews cleaned up fluids leaking from the vehicle.