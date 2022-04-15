iHeartRadio

No injuries in Thursday night fire in downtown Calgary

Fire crews put out a blaze in an unoccupied building on Fourth Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary Thursday night

Calgary fire crews were at a blaze in an unoccupied and boarded-up building on Fourth Avenue S.W. in downtown.

Firefighters were met with flames and smoke billowing from the third floor just after 8 p.m.  Thursday evening.

They attacked the fire from inside and put it out, containing the damage to one area, a battalion chief confirmed.

No one was injured.

Several streets in the area have been blocked off.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

