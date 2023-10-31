No injuries in Timmins apartment fire

The Timmins fire department is investigating a blaze at an Elm Street North apartment Monday afternoon.

Crews got a call around noon about a fire that started in the basement apartment of a multi-unit building between Algonquin Boulevard and Fifth Avenue.

Three fire departments responded and extinguished it quickly.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the apartment sustained extensive damage.

The Red Cross was called to help the lone occupant.

Members of the city's fire prevention division is continuing the investigation into the cause.