No injuries in Timmins garage fire, explosion

Four homes were impacted by a garage fire and explosion in a Timmins residential neighbourhood Monday night.

Timmins Fire Department got the call about the blaze on Floral Avenue from a neighbour around 10:40 p.m. Sept. 11.

Fire officials said Tuesday morning that a set of acetylene tanks in the garage caused an explosion, but the exact cause of the fire hasn't been determined. Big flames could be seen coming out of the house.

Timmins deputy fire chief Scott Atkinson said the area had to be cleared to allow firefighters to set up.

“About three houses on either side of the fire itself and then the houses behind it obviously were evacuated,” Atkinson said.

“We did clear the people that were standing on the street last night when crews arrived we did clear them out of the way to get them out of harm’s way.”

Between 30 and 40 firefighters were on scene throughout the night to keep flames from spreading too far, he added. Crews were putting out hotspots through the day Tuesday.

While no one was hurt, Atkinson said the garage and all its contents were destroyed and a number of homes were affected.

“Four different homes around the garage area that we’re affected -- two of them are siding damage from the heat, the intensity of the fire -- and two of them were extensive with the attic,” he said.

The two-door garage, where the fire began, is located behind the home.

There is extensive damage, including the garage structure and all of its contents.

Firefighters have been at the scene all night and crews were still working Tuesday morning to put out the hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called because of the total loss and acetylene tanks, but it hasn't been decided if further investigation is necessary.

CTV News is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates here as new information becomes available.