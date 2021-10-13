iHeartRadio

No injuries in two-car collision on Hwy 11, Huntsville

A vehicle rests on its side after a collision on Highway 11, Huntsville, Ont., on Wed., Oct 13, 2021 (Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department)

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Huntsville Wednesday morning to find a car flipped onto its side.

Police say the crash happened in the southbound lane at Rowanwood Road, just south of Allensville Road.

No injuries were reported.

The area was cleared roughly four hours later.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

