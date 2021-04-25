No injuries in Windsor house fire caused by barbeque

A Sunday afternoon barbeque turned into a frightening situation for one Windsor household after the siding of their home caught fire.

Five Windsor fire engines were on scene of a residential fire in the 1500 block of Kamloops Street.

The fire department says everyone was able to make it out safely after a barbeque caused the siding of the house and garage to catch fire.

Crews quickly had the blaze under control and were dealing with some hot spots in the home's attic and insulation.