No injuries reported after 19-car Sask. train derailment

No one was injured after a 19-car freight train derailment in Saskatchewan, according to Canada's transportation regulator.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the town of Biggar, a Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada spokesperson said.

There were no dangerous goods involved, the spokesperson said.

After she found out it was safe, Betty Hamm captured video of the pile-up of freight cars Sunday evening.

"We took the kids, they've never seen a train derailment before," Hamm said over the phone.

"We're lucky they weren't carrying dangerous material."

A team of TSB investigators has been dispatched to the site of the crash.

Based on their findings, the agency will decide whether or not to launch a full investigation.