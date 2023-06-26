No injuries reported after 23-car Sask. train derailment

No one was injured after a 23-car freight train derailment in Leney Sask., according to CN Rail.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the town of Biggar, a Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada spokesperson said.

There were no dangerous goods involved, the spokesperson said. CN said there no related fires or blocked crossings.

After she determined it was safe to take a look, Betty Hamm captured video of the pile-up of freight cars Sunday evening.

"We took the kids, they've never seen a train derailment before," Hamm said over the phone.

"We're lucky they weren't carrying dangerous material."

She said the crash had been cleared by late Monday morning.

A team of TSB investigators was dispatched to the site of the crash.

Based on their findings, the agency will decide whether or not to launch a full investigation.