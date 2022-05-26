No injuries reported after 5-alarm fire at recycling depot in Etobicoke
No injuries have been reported after a five-alarm fire broke out at a massive recycling depot in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
At around 10:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a cardboard recycling depot located at 86 Shorncliffe Road, near Dundas Street West.
Upon arrival, crews were met with a very large fire that was 200 feet from the perimeter.
The blaze was treated as a five-alarm fire at its peak and approximately 100 firefighters responded.
Crews set up aerial water towers to attack the blaze and eventually forced their way into the building once the fire was under control.
The fire is believed to have started inside at the back of the building.
The blaze has since been knocked down and crews are still at the scene checking for hot spots.
Mayor John Tory tweeted that Toronto Fire is using heavy machinery to bring out piles of carboard from the building to extinguish it load by load.
There are no reports of anyone having to be evacuated from the building.
North Queen Street from Vansco Road to Shorncliffe Road is closed for an investigation.
-
Ex-Corus employees allege Q107's John Derringer's behaviour has long been a problemThree days after former Q107 radio host Jennifer Valentyne made allegations of workplace harassment, Corus Entertainment Inc. has placed the stations 'Derringer in the Morning' show on hiatus as it undergoes an ethics investigation.
-
Who are the candidates in the byelection in northern Manitoba?There are officially two candidates in the byelection set to take place next month in a northern Manitoba constituency.
-
-
‘Make it OK to not be OK’: The Friendship Bench provides safe space at N.B. schoolFundy Middle and High School in New Brunswick has become the first in the province to adopt “The Friendship Bench” initiative.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in WinnipegA man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.