No injuries reported after cement truck flips in Saanich

No injuries were reported after a cement truck flipped over on a busy roadway in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Several police cars were on scene at the intersection of Interurban Road and Marigold Road, where traffic was reduced to a single lane.

Ralmax employees were removing cement from the fully loaded truck before attempting to right it again with a crane and tow truck.

The truck was turning left from Interurban Road onto Marigold Road when it tipped over.

Traffic is expected to be delayed through the area Tuesday afternoon.