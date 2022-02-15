No injuries reported after cement truck flips in Saanich
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
No injuries were reported after a cement truck flipped over on a busy roadway in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
Several police cars were on scene at the intersection of Interurban Road and Marigold Road, where traffic was reduced to a single lane.
Ralmax employees were removing cement from the fully loaded truck before attempting to right it again with a crane and tow truck.
The truck was turning left from Interurban Road onto Marigold Road when it tipped over.
Traffic is expected to be delayed through the area Tuesday afternoon.
