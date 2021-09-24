No injuries reported after couple flees house fire in North Saanich
A couple was forced to flee when a fire destroyed their North Saanich home on Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to the residence in the 700-block of Aboyne Avenue just before 7 p.m.
When they arrived, flames could be seen leaping from the carport of the single-family home.
The fire quickly spread to the living area of the house and was so intense it caused the roof to collapse, firefighters say.
"On arrival, crews encountered defensive fire conditions," said Aaron Kary, Deputy Chief of the North Saanich Fire Department.
The North Saanich Fire Department, alongside crews from Sideny and Central Saanich, were able to extinguish the flames.
"Crews determined all occupants were out of the residence and safely accounted for," said Kary.
With their home a write-off, the couple is currently receiving assistance from Peninsula Emergency Social Services.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Saskatoon shoe store gives those suffering from addiction 'a purpose'Icon Shoes on Broadway Avenue sells clothing and several fashion accessories, but it's more than just a place of employment to its workers.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in VictoriaWe knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate changeMore than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons casesAs Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
-
'We just want her home': Family renews calls for help as search for missing Pimicikamak woman expands outside WinnipegA family is renewing calls for information to find a woman from northern Manitoba who’s been missing for nearly three weeks.
-
'I've never felt a building with that much energy': Medicine Hat locals look back on legendary arenaLike most Canadian communities, Medicine Hat has a real sentimental attachment to the city's old rink, but now, locals are getting ready to say their final goodbyes.
-
Police identify victim, call for witnesses in suspicious death of Kelowna womanPolice in Kelowna are publicly sharing the identity of a woman found dead in the city last weekend in hopes of advancing their investigation into her suspicious death.
-
Mandatory vaccination coming for London transit driversAll London Transit Commission drivers will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of an exemption by Nov. 12.
-
Woody Harrelson movie filming in Winnipeg puts out casting call for those with disabilitiesA movie starring Woody Harrelson is set to shoot in Winnipeg, and people living with disabilities may have an opportunity to be in the film.