No injuries reported after couple flees house fire in North Saanich

A couple was forced to flee when a fire destroyed their North Saanich home on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the residence in the 700-block of Aboyne Avenue just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, flames could be seen leaping from the carport of the single-family home.

The fire quickly spread to the living area of the house and was so intense it caused the roof to collapse, firefighters say.

"On arrival, crews encountered defensive fire conditions," said Aaron Kary, Deputy Chief of the North Saanich Fire Department.

The North Saanich Fire Department, alongside crews from Sideny and Central Saanich, were able to extinguish the flames.

"Crews determined all occupants were out of the residence and safely accounted for," said Kary.

With their home a write-off, the couple is currently receiving assistance from Peninsula Emergency Social Services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.