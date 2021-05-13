No injuries reported after crash on Highway 8

All the lanes of Highway 8 were closed south of Cambridge due to a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Ministry of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.

The tweet said the closure is at Safari Road and Studimand Road.

The OPP tweeted an update around 5 p.m., saying the crash involved a truck and a pick-up truck. No one was injured, according to police.

The highway was open again by 5:30 p.m.

Collision: #Hwy8\Safari Rd. Truck vs pick up.

No injuries, closure expected for several hours. pic.twitter.com/190VSGTHGf