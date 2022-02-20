No injuries reported after fire at Kitchener apartment buidling

A fire that occured Sunday afternoon at a Kitchener apartement building has been determined not to be suspicious, Waterloo regional police said Monday.

No physicaly injuries were reported, police said in a press release. The inital estimate of damages have yet to be determined.

Just before 2 p.m., police tweeted that Greenfield Avenue was closed at Kingsway Drive and officers are in the area to assist the Kitchener Fire Department. The public was asked to avoid the area.

During the incident, smoke could be seen coming from one of the units, which also appeared to have sustained damage to the balcony.

Public transit buses were brought in as emergency shelters for residents.

Greenfield Avenue reopened around 4 p.m.

ROAD RE-OPENING: Greenfield Ave at Kingsway Dr has re-opened. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/8D4Baam1nf