No injuries reported after fire at northeast Edmonton Oodle Noodle

An Oodle Noodle in northeast Edmonton was the scene of a fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 42 Street and 137 Avenue at 8:49 a.m. Crews found heavy smoke in Oodle Noodle and Cora minutes later and determined the fire started in Oodle Noodle, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told CTV News.

The fire was brought under control at 9:14 a.m. and extinguished at 11 a.m., EFRS said.

No injuries have been reported and investigators are still on scene.