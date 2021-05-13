No injuries reported after fire onboard OC Transpo bus

OC Transpo passengers and the driver escaped unharmed after a bus caught fire in Ottawa's east end on Thursday.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call at 10:48 a.m. reporting a bus on fire on Carson Road, near Montreal Road.

Firefighters who were driving through the area arrived on location a minute later and quickly extinguished the fire.

Ottawa fire tells CTV News Ottawa everyone on board the bus safely evacuated the vehicle.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.