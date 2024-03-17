No injuries reported after firefighters contain Alta Vista chimney fire

Firefighters were called to a home in the Alta Vista neighbourhood of Ottawa on Sunday afternoon for reports of a chimney fire.

Ottawa Fire Services said on social media that crews received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:10 p.m. from a homeowner on the 1700 block of Grasmere Crescent, just south of Heron Road.

The caller said the house was filling up with smoke after a fire grew out of control in their chimney.

Firefighters entered the home and confirmed smoke coming from the chimney in the two-storey single family home. 'Multiple' water extinguishers were used on the fire inside the fireplace, according to Ottawa Fire.

"A secondary crew made their way to the roof and confirmed there was still flames in the chimney. Firefighters on the roof applied water into the chimney and firefighters in the living room built a 'catch-all' to capture all the water coming from fire place to minimize water damage," the social media post read.

"Two full searches were done of the structure and it was confirmed all the occupants had exited safely."

No injuries were reported and the fire was declared under control just before 3 p.m.

"Crews removed personal items from the area where water was present. A thermal imaging camera was used to check the wall where the chimney is located and no heat signatures were found," Ottawa Fire said.

High pressurized fans were used to remove smoke from the home while air quality was monitored to ensure carbon monoxide was not present.