No injuries reported after homeless encampment fire in Dartmouth

Halifax Fire says its crews responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in Dartmouth, N.S., early Sunday morning.

District Chief Jim Stymiest says a call came in around 7:30 a.m. about a tent on fire near Wyse Road, behind the former DoubleTree hotel.

Halifax Fire says no one was around to claim the tent while they were on scene.

Stymiest says no one was injured and the fire was safely extinguished.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.