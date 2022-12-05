No injuries reported after house fire in Colwood, B.C.
No one was injured after a fire tore through a home in Colwood, B.C., on Monday.
Firefighters responded to a laneway home near the 3000-block of Metchosin Road just before 1 p.m.
Northbound traffic was diverted from the area as several fire trucks and police vehicles responded to the scene.
The fire appeared to have originated in a chimney before spreading to other parts of the home, according to Colwood assistant fire chief Greg Chow.
"We've been able to extinguish the fire at this point in time and we're just making sure all the hotspots are out," Chow told CTV News at the scene.
No one was home when the blaze broke out. Investigators are still assessing the cause of the fire.
The Langford and View Royal fire departments also attended the scene.
Experts recommend cleaning out chimneys at least once a year or more, depending how often a wood-burning fireplace is used.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-