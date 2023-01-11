iHeartRadio

No injuries reported after house fire in Langford, B.C.


No one was injured as firefighters responded to a home at 2543 Selwyn Rd. early Wednesday morning. (CTV News)

Police and fire investigators were at the scene of an overnight blaze in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured as firefighters responded to a home at 2543 Selwyn Rd. early Wednesday morning.

The fire appeared to be centred around the home's carport, where neighbours reported hearing explosions from propane tanks around 4 a.m.

12