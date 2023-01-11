No injuries reported after house fire in Langford, B.C.
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police and fire investigators were at the scene of an overnight blaze in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday morning.
No one was injured as firefighters responded to a home at 2543 Selwyn Rd. early Wednesday morning.
The fire appeared to be centred around the home's carport, where neighbours reported hearing explosions from propane tanks around 4 a.m.
