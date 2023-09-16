No injuries reported after major blaze in Ottawa's rural south end

A major fire engulfed a building in Ottawa's rural south end Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a property on Ramsayville Road between Louiseize and Thunder roads at around 5:10 p.m.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke pouring from a building engulfed in flames. Smoke was visible from around the area.

Firefighters found a large industrial building on fire when they arrived. As they were fighting the fire, the roof collapsed; fortunately, no firefighters were inside the structure at the time.

The blaze was under control by 6:46 p.m.

No one has been reported hurt, but Ottawa Fire Services said the Canadian Red Cross has been called in to assist the people affected.

It's not known what caused the fire.