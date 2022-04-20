No injuries reported after plane crashes near Buttonville Airport

A pilot escaped without injury after a small plane crashed Wednesday evening near Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the plane was attempting to land at the airport when for unknown reasons, crashed near the Highway 404 off-ramp at 16th Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. and found a damaged aircraft with one of its wings ripped off.

Police said the pilot, the lone occupant on board the plane, was not physically hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said the highway ramp to 16th Avenue is closed for investigation.