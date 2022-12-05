No injuries reported after Qualicum Beach fire
A Sunday night blaze at an RV park in Qualicum Beach, B.C., drew a large response from firefighters.
Crews were called to the Riverside Resort for a report of a structure fire and found a motor home on fire with the blaze spreading to a nearby motel unit.
“Crews deployed a two-and-a-half-inch attack line and extinguished the bulk of the exterior fire, then crews entered the motel unit to extinguish the fire in the attic space," said Dashwood fire Chief Nick Acciavatti.
The attic space was inside the motel unit and crews were able to contain the blaze to the area.
The RV and motel unit were unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
Acciavatti says approximately 45 firefighters were on scene from the Dashwood, Qualicum, Coombs, Bow Horn Bay, Parksville and Errington fire departments.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-