No injuries reported after 'rounds' breach exterior wall at RCMP Depot National Armoury
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
RCMP say no one was injured after multiple rounds breached an exterior wall of the test range at the National Armoury during an anmunition test Wednesday afternoon.
Police say preliminary information indicates the rounds struck two parked vehicles, one of which was occupied at the time.
Regina Police and Occupational Health and Safety have been called in to investigate the incident.
RCMP did not say how many rounds had breached the exterior wall.
The National Armoury is located on base at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina.
In a release Mounties said the investigation is in its early stages, adding more information will be provided at a later date.
