Victoria police say no one was injured after a large fire tore through a tent in Beacon Hill Park on Thursday night.

The fire broke out after 7 p.m. near Douglas and Toronto streets on the west side of the park.

Firefighters at the scene say the flames reached approximately six to nine metres high but were extinguished quickly.

The fire was started by a Bunsen burner that a man briefly left unattended in his tent while he visited his girlfriend in a neighbouring tent.

A fire crew planned to remain at the scene to monitor for hotspots.

Police warned that traffic in the area may be affected while emergency responders clear the scene.

Video provided to CTV News by an area resident showed flames and black smoke filling the air.

Well this was bound to happen. I truly hope nobody is hurt but that’s a lot of fire really quick. Notice the mini explosions. pic.twitter.com/e6NEZInPqg

What sounded like a small explosion could also be heard in the video.

The man who lost his tent in the blaze was given a care package by an outreach worker at the site.

Patrol officers are on scene in Beacon Hill Park with the Victoria Fire Department for a tent fire. No one has been injured. Traffic on Douglas St, near Toronto St and Michigan St, may be impacted. #yyj

Much of the park remained shrouded in a haze as the smoke dissipated Thursday night.