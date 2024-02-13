No injuries reported after train collides with stuck vehicle at Weyburn rail crossing

No injuries were reported after a locomotive and vehicle collided in Weyburn, Sask. late last week.

The incident was revealed in the Weyburn Police Service’s (WPS) weekly update.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 8, police were called to the scene of the collision at the rail crossing on Queen Street, on the outskirts of the community.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound, approaching the intersection of Queen Street and Highway 39 when it became stuck in the snow while crossing the railway crossing.

“Timing was not in their favour as a train was approaching the intersection,” the update read.

The driver and a passenger were able to bail out before the train collided with stranded vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. WPS went on to say the incident was under investigation by the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Police.

In a statement to CTV News, CPKC said a collision between a train and unoccupied vehicle at the Queen Street crossing was reported. The affected train cleared the area late Thursday.

CPKC did not offer any further details.