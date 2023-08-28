No injuries reported, but 8 displaced, after Chesterton Drive fire
No one has been reported hurt after a two-alarm fire on Chesterton Drive in the Meadowlands area.
Firefighters were called to a row of townhouses at around 3:35 p.m. for a blaze in the middle unit. Thick black smoke could be seen from Woodroffe Avenue as crews made their way to the scene.
Police closed Chesterton between Meadowlands Drive and Charkay Street while firefighters were battling the blaze.
Heavy flames were encountered at the back of the unit, on both floors, and in the roof, Ottawa Fire Services said.
Photos from the scene show significant damage to the affected unit.
Eight people have been displaced and 30 people will be receiving victim assistance, OFS said.
What caused the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
2nd Alarm fire in the 40 block of Chesterton DR between Muvagh AV & Southview CR. #ottnews #Ottawa @OttFire pic.twitter.com/1ap7D6B5wq— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) August 28, 2023
